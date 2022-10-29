Not Available

According to Pereira

  • Drama

Studio

Presidenzia del Consiglio del Ministri-Dipartimento dello Spettacolo

Portugal 1938. Pereira is the editor of the culture section of the "Lisboa," an unaffiliated evening paper. There is a civil war in Spain and the fascists are in power in Portugal, but he concerns himself only with his work – writing biographies of famous writers and translating French novels – and ignores what is going on around him. He hires Monteiro Rossi, an idealistic young man in love with a beautiful communist, as an assistant. He reluctantly helps them when they begin to get into trouble due to subversive activities. Eventually, events force him to take a stand.

Cast

Joaquim de AlmeidaManuel
Daniel AuteuilDr. Cardoso
Stefano DionisiMonteiro Rossi
Nicoletta BraschiMarta
Marthe KellerMrs. Delgado
Teresa MadrugaPortiera

