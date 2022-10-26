Not Available

Lucia (40) is a wilful nurse, risen up from a simple environment, who raises suspicion with her colleagues and superiors when she’s once again present at an inexplicable death. The more the ambitious Assistant District Attorney Judith (32) learns about this, as it turns out, ex-prostitute, the more she’s disgusted by this woman who murders mortally ill seniors and babies. The newspapers are full of it. The District Attorney gives Judith the freedom to lead the investigation into this ‘Angel of Death’. She is finally assigned the case that could get her promoted: the case of Lucia de B. As assistant to the District Attorney Judith puts her all into an exhausting investigation. The verdict is gripping. Lucia is sentenced to life for four murders and three attempted murders. Judith enjoys the victory, because this will surely lead to her promotion to District Attorney. But then doubt hits her.