Accused #2: Walter Sisulu

Not Available

Without Walter Sisulu, there wouldn’t have been Nelson Mandela. Mandela, accused number one, read a speech during the trial justifying why the African National Congress had resorted to violence. Sisulu, accused number two, was the first of the group to be cross-examined. Transported back into a world of secret court sessions during the apartheid nightmare, the viewer will discover the testimony of an exceptional man who instigated one of the turning points of 20th century history.