Accused Women

Terrifying story, based on a fact occurred in Buenos Aires, early 1967, and reported in "La Nación" and all the other newspapers, after the death of a woman interned at the Instituto de Detención para Mujeres (Detention Centre for Women). Doctor Vallejos, the magistrate in charge of the inquest, gets enmeshed in personal intrigue, organized corruption, lust and vice in which apparently all the penitentiary personnel and an organized gang of dangerous inmates are involved, operating withing the prison itself.