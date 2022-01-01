ACDC & Axl - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA 2016

Not Available

AC/DC 20 SEP 2016 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, USA Tour: Rock or Bust World Tour Setlist: Intro Rock or Bust Shoot to Thrill Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be Back in Black Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap Rock 'n' Roll Damnation Thunderstruck High Voltage Rock 'n' Roll Train Hells Bells Given the Dog a Bone If You Want Blood (You've Got It) Live Wire Sin City You Shook Me All Night Long Shot Down in Flames Have a Drink on Me T.N.T. Whole Lotta Rosie Let There Be Rock Highway to Hell Riff Raff Problem Child For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) Note: Axl Rose on lead vocals. Final show of the Rock or Bust World Tour. Final appearance of Cliff Williams before his retirement.