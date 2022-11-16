ACDC Live \'77

Not Available

AC/DC live at the Golders Green Hippodrome In London, England. With Bon Scott, this is AC/DC at one of their best times! Filmed by the BBC on October 27th 1977 for "Sight & Sound In Concert" and broadcast on 29 October 1977. Originally shot on video, the audio used on this DVD was taken from the original video master which was in mono, so the 2.0 mix is not a 'real' stereo mix. Although issued commercially and only in Japan, this DVD can be considered a semi-official DVD, not authorized by the band or Sony, and the US release planned for February 2003 was canceled for this reason. Counterfeit copies have been released.