ACDC - No Bull (The Director's Cut)

No Bull is a live video released by AC/DC in November 1996, filmed on Super 16mm at Madrid's Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas on 10 July 1996 during the Ballbreaker world tour. It was directed by David Mallet, produced by Rocky Oldham, mixed by Mike Fraser, and edited by David Gardener and Simon Hilton; production company was Serpent Films. The show, involving a crane, a large model of "Rosie" and a finale with half a dozen blazing cannons, features 20 live tracks spanning their then 23-year career. It features 4 tracks from Ballbreaker album, as well as other classic songs by the band. Director's Cut ------------------ "Angus-cam" versions of: "Shoot to Thrill" "Hail Caesar" "Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution" "You Shook Me All Night Long" Bonus Tracks - Rare Performances from the Ballbreaker Tour: "Cover You in Oil" - from Gothenburg, Sweden "Down Payment Blues" - from Daytona Beach, Florida