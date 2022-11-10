1982

Ace of Aces

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 26th, 1982

Studio

Bavaria Film

In this action comedy the French boxer Jo Cavalier is charmed on the train to Berlin for the Olympics in Hitler's Germany by the little boy Simon Rosenblum who asks his autograph; when it turns out his adorable young fan is a Jewish orphan in danger of persecution, he risks his one shot at Olympic glory to save Simon and his family, helped only by a German officer-gentleman who became his friend in World War I, by an adventurous escape to Switzerland, Nazi troops on their heals and braving impossible odds in roller coaster-style.

Cast

Marie-France PisierGaby Delcourt
Rachid FerracheSimon Rosenblum
Frank HoffmannGunther von Beckman
Günter MeisnerAdolf Hitler / Angela Hitler
Benno Sterzenbachle commissaire
Florent Pagnyun boxeur

View Full Cast >

Images