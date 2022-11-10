Ace of Sales

Not Available

We’ve all seen on television the weirdly enthusiastic people selling once-in-a-lifetime-deal jewelry, invisible bras and magical sports equipment that can give you a flat belly. This film delves into the heart of it as protagonist Sue (Bianca Bai, 白歆惠) loses her job as a marketing and communications specialist and ends up working as a salesperson at Carrefour. Shy and awkward in the beginning, Sue learns how to make people buy things through a series of bizarre events and eventually becomes the alpha on a television shopping channel.