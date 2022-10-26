1982

Aces Go Places

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 15th, 1982

Studio

Cinema City & Films Co.

King Kong, a clever thief who steals a cache of diamonds from some gangsters, frames another thief called White Glove for the crime. That's when the bald detective Albert Au, who has been chasing King Kong for quite some time, pairs with the volatile female Superintendent Ho to bring him to justice. King Kong ends up joining the good guys to defeat White Glove and another bad guy dubbed Mad Max, and recover the diamonds from the hiding place where they were left by King Kong's dead accomplice.

Cast

Samuel HuiKing Kong
Karl MakaAlbert Au
Sylvia ChangSupt. Nancy Ho
Goo Ga-LauDing Dong
Dean ShekGigolo Joe
Chan SingMad Max

View Full Cast >

Images