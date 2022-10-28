Not Available

Achamillai Achamillai (Tamil: அச்சமில்லை அச்சமில்லை) is a 1984 Indian Tamil language political satire film directed by K. Balachander. It stars Rajesh and Saritha in the lead with Pavithra, Delhi Ganesh and Charle in other prominent roles. The film deals with party switching and depicts its influence on the lives of small-time politicians. The film met with critical acclaim, winning three awards at the 32nd Filmfare Awards South, as well as the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.