Dr. Chaudhary must perform multiple surgeries on Major Ranjeet Khanna, who was shot by the Police while trying to escape from custody after killing his wife, Pushpa, and her lover, Prakash. Chances of Ranjeet's recovery are very slim, if he does recover, he could end up mentally unstable or paralyzed. In the event he does recover, the medical staff's efforts would be in vain as he has already been found guilty and sentenced to be hanged.