A journey of a singer (Bhakta Raj Acharya) who grew up in an extreme poverty without father. his chances of achieving his dream of becoming a singer was slim to none, under the circumstances he was in. But, he over came all the obstacles and became one of the greatest singers of Nepal, just find his destiny waiting for him with a different plan. Because of fast spreading tumor in his tongue, he had to choose between his tongue and his life. Bhakta's tragic musical journey is picked up by his two sons from the point where he left off. He still lives in Kathmandu with his wife, sons, daughter in law and grand child.