Not Available

Prem and Pooza loves each other but they shouldn't marry each other because a priest suggest that Pooza is cursed and whoever will be her husband will die in one year. So Prems Grand father tells Pooja to leave from Prems life. Pooza does so and A rich women who knew Pooza somehow wants to make her the wife of her son. Pooza agrees to that as the rich woman had no problem about the curse as she didn't believe them.