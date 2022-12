Not Available

Achuvettante Veedu (Malayalam : അച്ചുവേട്ടന്റെ വീട്) is a film released in Malayalam in 1987, directed by Balachandra Menon and starring Nedumudi Venu, Balachandra Menon and Rohini Hattangadi in the leading roles. The lyrics is by S. Ramesan Nair with music by Vidyadharan. The background score is done by Mohan Sithara.