Acid-scarred teenager Pheromone Labonza (aka Acid Head) is a vengeful, bloodsucking cannibal goth-girl killer that slashes her way though rural Buzzard Nuts County, N.Y.'s roadside and Vom College sorority House (which also serves as an underground whorehouse, built on the grave-site of a top-hatted poltergeist...a nefarious, evil force), then disappears. One year later, guess who's back to the scene of the crime?