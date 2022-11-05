Not Available

When an angel informs an inner-city homeless man that New York City will be decimated in three days time, the down-on-his-luck outcast sets out on a mission to save his city in this religious-themed thriller from director Albert Johnson. Entrusted with an ancient scroll and sent on a quest to rendezvous with the father of lies, the weary messenger soon befriends a lost child who has wandered far from home. Despite his innocent appearance, this child holds a dark secret. As the unlikely messenger and his mysterious traveling companion set out to venture into a land of infinite darkness, the fate of millions hangs in the balance of a sinister prophecy which may spell doom for all of mankind.