The Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions have announced they will tape an all-star concert special, ACM Presents: Tim McGraw’s Superstar Summer Night, on Monday, April 8, 2013 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast at a later date on the CBS Television Network. Fifteen time ACM Award winner, acclaimed actor and entertainer Tim McGraw is handpicking the hottest music of summer and calling on his friends to help kick off the 2013 touring season. Â The two-hour star-studded concert event will feature performances and collaborations from country, pop, rock and more, as well as a few surprise special guests from the worlds of film and television. Â All proceeds will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy, and an organization that McGraw was closely affiliated with over his last tour.