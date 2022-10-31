Acompañame

Not Available

Eduvigis is an Eldery Lady who lives in Madrid, and visits bad luck on everyone that she looks at through glasses that her late husband gave her, which were made from crystals from an Egyptian Tomb. To arrange the sale of an inherited house, she must travel to the Canary Islands, and so puts an advert in a newspaper asking for a maid to accompany her, and a chauffeur to drive her car. Mercedes, a girl who works in a Museum in Madrid, and Tony, a student whose college has just started Summer vacation, answer the advert. Neither of them gets along with the other at all, but both are hired to make the trip with Eduvigis. Arriving in Tenerife, Mercedes and Tony discover that the house is worth much more than it appears, and much more than what is being offered.