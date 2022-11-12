Acosada en lunes de carnaval

Not Available

In the small town of San Jorge, a 12- year-old girl watches in horror as her father, a local telegraph operator is thrown in prison by the local military dictatorship. Meanwhile, her mother, Florencia, must make tough moral decisions in order for them to survive under the political oppression. Even Carnival, with all its colorfulness and celebration, cant disguise the mounting tension between the villagers and government making the girls coming of age all the more difficult when the two collide. This movie combines attractive visual scenes with a highly sensual atmosphere as Florencia fights and uses all her resources and beauty to survive and find revenge.