Brothers Hugh and Dan Clayton are both in love with Phyllis, their father's secretary. She finally chooses Hugh, and they marry before he joins the army and is sent overseas as a fighter pilot. He is shot down in a dogfight, crashes and loses his memory and drifts around Europe. Years go by, and Phyllis decides to try to find him in France before consenting to marry Dan, who still loves her. Complications ensue.