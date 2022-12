Not Available

Gilead, Northern lumber town, has a line through its centre. On one side lives Enoch Kidder, his son John, and the rest of his puritanicql family. On the other are Aaron Kidder, vengeful brother, and his followers in pleasure and lust. An old feud culminates when Aaron tries to lure John, a clean-cut youth, over into the bad side of town, to revenge himself on Enoch (Moving Picture Weekly).