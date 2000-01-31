2000

Across the Line (2000) is a truthful representation of both hope and corruption, focusing on critical events transpiring at America's border with Mexico and known both to those who live on the "line" (physical and metaphorical) and to those with the courage to cross it. Further it is a fine example of the filmmaker's art, featuring convincing portrayals underpinned by a convincing script and the directorial talent of Martin Spottl.