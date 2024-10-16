Across the River and Into the Trees

In post WW2 Venice Italy, American Army Col. Richard Cantwell, haunted by the war, faces news of his illness with stoic disregard. Determined to spend a weekend in quiet solitude, he commandeers a military driver to visit his old haunts in Venice. As Cantwell's plans begin to unravel, a chance encounter with a remarkable young woman begins to rekindle hope. Based on the harrowing novel by Ernest Hemingway.
|Liev Schreiber
|Colonel Richard Cantwell
|Matilda De Angelis
|Renata Contarini
|Josh Hutcherson
|Jackson
|Laura Morante
|Contessa Contarini
|Danny Huston
|Captain Wes O'Neil
|Giulio Berruti
|Antonio
