Across the River and Into the Trees

  • Drama

Director

Paula Ortiz

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tribune Pictures

In post WW2 Venice Italy, American Army Col. Richard Cantwell, haunted by the war, faces news of his illness with stoic disregard. Determined to spend a weekend in quiet solitude, he commandeers a military driver to visit his old haunts in Venice. As Cantwell's plans begin to unravel, a chance encounter with a remarkable young woman begins to rekindle hope. Based on the harrowing novel by Ernest Hemingway.

Cast

Liev SchreiberColonel Richard Cantwell
Matilda De AngelisRenata Contarini
Josh HutchersonJackson
Laura MoranteContessa Contarini
Danny HustonCaptain Wes O'Neil
Giulio BerrutiAntonio

