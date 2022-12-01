Not Available

Across the Valley was shot, and the sound gathered, between July 2004 and January 2006, in the Cevennes, in the south of France. The film is from a single vantage point, a small area of flatness on the side of a steep vaclley. I filmed the view of the landscape from this point, through three of the four seasons, as well as elements of the scene closer to the camera. The resulting film draws on, and develops, my existing interests in the time-based representation of simultaneity, and in the temporal and sequencing possibilities inherent to film editing.