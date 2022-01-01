Act III: M.O.T.T.E World Tour

Not Available

The Act III: M.O.T.T.E 'Moment of Truth The End' World Tour (referred to as Act III: M.O.T.T.E) was the second concert tour by South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter G-Dragon. It was in support of his self-titled EP Kwon Ji Yong (2017). The tour began on June 10, 2017 in Seoul and concluded on October 8, 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan.[1] Act III represents the beginning of the third decade of his life while 'M.O.T.T.E' (Korean: 모태; Hanja: 母胎; RR: motae) meaning "mother's womb" in Korean, or "from birth", also serves as an acronym for 'Moment Of Truth The End'.[2] The tour is the largest concert tour ever conducted by a Korean solo artist, it was attended by 654,000 people worldwide.[3][4][5]