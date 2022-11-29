Act Like a Woman

Not Available

Angel Qinan is a Filipina transgender woman in search of the American Dream in Hollywood. Initially migrating as a nurse, she soon realizes her true passion as an actress. But her acting career faces a detour when she realizes why no one is booking her — she looks “too transgender.” Facing constant rejection from the film industry and from her own unsupportive mother, Angel learns self-acceptance and the importance of breaking transgender stereotypes as an actress. Hollywood is definitely more than just glitz and glamour.