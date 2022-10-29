Not Available

Act of Faith

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Lex Projects

It's raining in Northampton and Faith Harrington has Friday evening ahead of her, her favorite outfit and her favorite face, her top tunes shimmering on the CD player: "When the lamp burns low on the bureau, even though I'm far from you..." In a curtain-raiser prelude to their forthcoming short film Jimmy's End, Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins, with Siobhan Hewlett, introduce us to a world of unfamiliar atmospheres, precarious entertainments, and insidious detail. Act of Faith unveils an isolated corner of the modern night, where carrion crows become the only comforters and it's a quarter to eternity...

