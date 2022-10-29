Not Available

It's raining in Northampton and Faith Harrington has Friday evening ahead of her, her favorite outfit and her favorite face, her top tunes shimmering on the CD player: "When the lamp burns low on the bureau, even though I'm far from you..." In a curtain-raiser prelude to their forthcoming short film Jimmy's End, Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins, with Siobhan Hewlett, introduce us to a world of unfamiliar atmospheres, precarious entertainments, and insidious detail. Act of Faith unveils an isolated corner of the modern night, where carrion crows become the only comforters and it's a quarter to eternity...