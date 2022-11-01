Act of Grace

Not Available

When Dezzie befriends new boy Yasin at his school, little does he know his life will take an unexpected turn that will ultimately shape his future. Having witnessed the perpetual racist taunts and bullying to the quiet Chinese newcomer, Dezzie, no stranger to beatings himself, stands up to Yasin's persecutors and wins the respect, not only of his tormentors, but more importantly of Yasin, and his family.