Act of War

Jack Gracy, a former security guard at the American Embassy in Russia, has shown up uninvited to a party at the embassy in the former Soviet Republic of Bazrhikistan, where his estranged girlfriend is working. As the two are talking upstairs, a group of terrorists disguised as caterers burst in and take all the guests downstairs hostage. The terrorists are threatening to launch nuclear missles at America if their demands are not met, but they haven't planned on Jack being their to spoil the party.