Acting for Freedom: The Battle of Belarus Free Theatre

Known as the last dictatorship of Europe, you wouldn’t think Belarus would be home to some of the most ground breaking and provocative theatre productions currently being produced. However, in the outskirts of Minsk, near forgotten villages, in abandoned derelict houses, that’s exactly what is happening. Going deep into the controversial and dangerous world of the Belarus Free Theatre company, this documentary follows stories of passion,expression, risk and reward and discovers how this organisation has become one of the most powerful underground movements on the planet today.