Acting Out: Stephen Dwoskin is the latest addition to artist Philomene Hoël ongoing series of works playing with the dynamics of her personal relationship in unexpected staged encounters. In this work Hoël plays a high-wire game with her fellow researchers Darragh O'Donoghue and Henry Miller, exploring the nature of their mutual obsession; filmmaker Stephen Dwoskin, whose life and fictive world bleeds into their encounter through a series of interventions in disconcerting and hilarious ways. Part interview, part therapy session, the work creates a shifting power play of fiction and reality, staging and improvisation, pulling at and revealing the nature and tensions within a set of real relationships.