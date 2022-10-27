Not Available

Action

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Bruno is an idealistic hero who questions the meaning of life in this confusing and sometimes hallucinatory erotic drama. After a night in jail, he is gang-raped by punk rockers in a garbage dump. He later saves an old man who believes he is Garibaldi and a woman he believes is Ophelia. Bruno watches helplessly as she later jumps from a window.

Cast

Adriana AstiFlorence
Susanna JavicoliDoris / Ofelia
Paola SenatoreAnn Shimpton
Alberto SorrentinoGaribaldi
Gianfranco BulloWoody Vanderberg Scott
Giancarlo Badessigay nella sauna

