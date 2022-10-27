Bruno is an idealistic hero who questions the meaning of life in this confusing and sometimes hallucinatory erotic drama. After a night in jail, he is gang-raped by punk rockers in a garbage dump. He later saves an old man who believes he is Garibaldi and a woman he believes is Ophelia. Bruno watches helplessly as she later jumps from a window.
|Adriana Asti
|Florence
|Susanna Javicoli
|Doris / Ofelia
|Paola Senatore
|Ann Shimpton
|Alberto Sorrentino
|Garibaldi
|Gianfranco Bullo
|Woody Vanderberg Scott
|Giancarlo Badessi
|gay nella sauna
