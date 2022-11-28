Not Available

Sometime in the 21st century, a new evil threatens humankind. Meet the fundamentalist movie fan! Raised by violence in the media and armed to the teeth, these suburban thugs declare holy war against Hollywood in a string of horrific mass shootings threatening the very fabric of human civilization! A bizarre cult of militant nerds addicted to fantasy and obsessed with blockbuster movies like Star Wars and Batman begin to stalk humans as prey, treating their victims like living toys for their own sick entertainment. Can anyone stop these psychos from dragging the world into a war which to them is little more than a live game of Action Figures? In a strange new world ruled by Star Wars Fundamentalists comes the first chapter in the darkest mythology the world has ever known!