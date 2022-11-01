Not Available

Shot in 1987 in high contrast 16mm, action : study marks the genesis of Kerr’s forays into a process he now refers to as ‘digital sketching’. Action: Study depicts Kerr’s daughter playing on the shores of Georgian Bay, but could easily be mistaken as a work of abstract animation. Kerr combines innovative hand-held techniques with the ultra-sensitivity of the film stock to create a startling wash of jagged, erratic, and constantly dynamic compositions of black and white. Indeed, at times reality seems to melt in front of us.