2004

The wretched colony world of Actium is crumbling under the ego of its dictator, Grand-Automaton Polpox. Rebel Laffrodites, a religious minority, are being exterminated in a government run campaign and to distract the citizenry Polpox has put on a grand carnival, an Actium Maximus where alien dinosaurs fight to the death in a gigantic Colosseum. Space Hunter Axezun is commissioned to scout the farthest reaches of the galaxy for new combatants. He and his crew find much more than bloodthirsty monsters on their quest however, they also discover a secret which could alter life in the galaxy forever.