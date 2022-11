Not Available

Directed by Risto Orko, and written by Risto Orko and Ilmari Unho, «Aktivistit» (also known as "Activists", "Aktivisterna") is a 1939 Drama film . Helena Kara is starring, alongside Tuulikki Paananen, Uuno Laakso, Ville Salminen, Tauno Majuri and Paavo Jännes.