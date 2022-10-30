Actores, S.A.

Not Available

Thomas is a young actor, the adopted son of Don Antonio, director and founder of the theatrical company to witch he belongs and where he presents his plays. When Don Antonio dies, Thomas is in the need to reestablish his artistic abilities and of the company to save the theater of falling in the hands of the very ambitious Mauro, nephew of Don Antonio who wants to tare it down in order to build a gymnasium. He sets up a web site where he offeres his services as an actor to anyone who needs them outside of the stage. Under those circumstances, Thomas knows Rebeca, mother of Lucia, who hires him to have Lucia fall in love in order to be able to collect an inherence.