Actors and Actresses

Many people believe that acting is red carpets, star-studded festivals, expensive dresses, and luxurious tuxedos. But what is behind the glamour and glitz? What does it take to become an actor? The path to glory is long and arduous. Not all talent is destined for fame. Not all talent deserves fame. A lucky few reach the top, become recognisable, wealthy, and beloved. Many more live anonymous lives, never fulfilling their dreams. This film was created on the basis of video self tapes and video business cards of actors that they themselves post on YouTube.