2010

Director E J-yong mixes reality and fiction by bringing together top actresses to play themselves onscreen. It's Christmas Eve, and six actresses ranging from their 20s to 60s, including Choi Ji-woo and Kim Ok-vin, come together for a photo shoot for Vogue magazine. Trouble ensues as the women, each used to basking alone in the spotlight, must get along with one another, from choosing dresses to addressing personal issues such as divorce.