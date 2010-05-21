2010

Actresses

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 21st, 2010

Studio

Showbox

Director E J-yong mixes reality and fiction by bringing together top actresses to play themselves onscreen. It's Christmas Eve, and six actresses ranging from their 20s to 60s, including Choi Ji-woo and Kim Ok-vin, come together for a photo shoot for Vogue magazine. Trouble ensues as the women, each used to basking alone in the spotlight, must get along with one another, from choosing dresses to addressing personal issues such as divorce.

Cast

Choi Ji-wooHerself
Kim Min-HeeMin-hie Kim
Yong-ho KimYong-ho Kim
Lee Mi-sookMi-suk Lee
Je-hyeong OhJe-hyeong Oh
Kim Ok-binOkBin Kim

