Acústico MTV - Lenine

Recorded at Auditório Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo , on 24 and 25 June 2006 , the album features the biggest hits of his career such as "Paciência" (Patience), "Jack Soul Brasileiro" (Jack Brazilian Soul), "Na Pressão" (On The Pressure), "A Rede" (The Net), "Hoje Eu Quero Sair Só" (Today I Want Exit Alone) and "A Medida da Paixão" (The Measure Passion), plus new songs like "Tudo Por Acaso" (All By Chance). The album features special participation of Chilean musician Victor Astorga (first English horn soloist with the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra), the Cameroonian bassist and singer Richard Bona, the Mexican singer Julieta Venegas, the harpist Cristina Braga, the rapper brasiliense Gog and drummer Iggor Cavalera (ex-member of Sepultura ). The DVD includes bonus material, plus making-of scenes, reviews, testimonials about the project, the guests and also the World Cup 2006, since the acoustic was recorded during the conduct of the competition.