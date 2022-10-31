Not Available

An old woman, incapacitated due to an accident has reach a dead end in her life. Pedro who has patiently taken care of her for years is immersed in her frustration. A short film that takes up the drama of two people bound together by fate and offers us a unique psychological perspective of an old woman and his son. Told with an incredible economy of means and with precise and beautiful pictures, "AIDA" is certainly a story you should see, one that touches a string in everyone's life.