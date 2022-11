Not Available

Little Ramadan (Raihan Khan) is a brat. Behind his mischief, Ramadan has a talent for storytelling. Ramadan's father, Abuya (Khairul Budi), aware of his talent. When teaching the Koran and seeing Ramadan acting, he gave a penalty on him to tell a story. Although punishing, Abuya always enjoy the tales presented by Ramadan. Secretly Nayla, neighbor and friend, also likes the story.