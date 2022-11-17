Not Available

The budget and quality of the Mexican 'Adam and Eve' was once summed up by exploitation distributor David F. Friedman: ". . .it couldn't have cost more than margaritas and the deluxe combination dinner for four in any good Los Angeles Mexican restaurant." Since the film only covers the first three chapters in Genesis, from the birth of Adam and Eve to their fall from grace, no more than two actors were required. Unknown Carlos Baena was Adam, while former Miss Universe Christiane Martel was Eve. Not a word of dialogue is spoken in the film's 76 minutes; for the American release, a pompous English-language narration was slapped on. The film's chief selling angle was the near-nudity of Christiane Martel, who admittedly looks great in fig leaves.