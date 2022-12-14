Adam Bohman: By Biro and Umbrella Spring

Not Available

Adam Bohman’s life is a continual bricolage – from his artworks to his sound works, via his tape diaries and text pieces. He magpies and gleans away pedestrian gems, and from his hoard he conjures up a prolific and kaleidoscopic creative output. It’s a pure and wonderful compulsion. Filmed within and around his creative den – his sublimely cluttered flat in Catford – Adam guides us through tabletops overspilling with springs and metal, tottering piles of collages, and the joys of street signs of Lewisham, offering an intimate glimpse into his processes and passions.