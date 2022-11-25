Adam Buxton's Old Bits

Not Available

Here's a brand new show from Adam that we recorded in the BFI in London earlier in the year. It's hilarious. It was one of those nights where we had such a good time we couldn't wait to share it with you all. The show was a best-of compilation of Adam's favourite routines from the past few years. In it, he talks about real life struggles that we can all relate to - working from home whilst trying to avoid the internet. Luckily for us he doesn't manage to keep away from it for too long, as we get to see his search history looking at the work of some beloved performers together with the views of the YouTube commentary community. When relaxing away from the internet we are also treated to a selection of videos that Adam has made that give a pretty good insight into his home life. He even says 'my wife' in a robot voice.