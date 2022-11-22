Not Available

Adam Gilchrist - The Best Of The Best

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    From his maiden international one day century against South Africa on Australia Day, 1998, through to his epic 149 in the 2007 World Cup Final, Adam Gilchrist: Best Of The Best is a true collector's item for every cricket fan. Featuring tributes from three Australian cricket captains - Steve Waugh, Mark Taylor and Ricky Ponting plus former England captain Tony Greig, Adam Gilchrist: Best of the Best celebrates the career of a player who has single-handedly changed the face of one day cricket forever.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images