Acclaimed Ukranian dancer Svetlana Zakharova, who later became one of the youngest ballerinas in Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet, stars in the title role of the famed Romantic ballet "Giselle," recorded at the Teatro alla Scalla in Milan in April 2005. The production, with a libretto by Jules-Henri Vernoy de Saint-Georges and Théophile Gautier, and music by Adolphe Adam, also features La Scala star Roberto Bolle as Albrecht.