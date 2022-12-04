Adam Hills - Joymonger

Not Available

Adam's positive energetic comedy and rampant spontaneity have seen him collect rave reviews, and a legion of fans across Australia, Great Britain, Ireland and Europe. He has not surprisingly bagged a swag of awards in recent years including a Helpmann Award in 2007, and been nominated three times for the prestigious Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. "Joymonger" delivers one of Adam's most acclaimed shows, recorded live with AUSLAN interpreter Leanne Beer at Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre. "Hills delivers stand up so effortlessly brilliant you wonder why some comedians even get out of bed" The Guardian, London "If you cannot enjoy Adam Hills you cannot have a pulse. Four Stars" The Scotsman "Hills's wit is incisively dry and sharp and his observations are bitingly precise" Sunday Herald Sun