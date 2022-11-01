Adam Hills Live in the Suburbs

Not Available

When Adam Hills isn't hosting ABC TV's "Spicks & Specks" he travels the world as one of its most popular and respected stand up comics. A regular at the Melbourne, Montreal and Kilkenny Comedy Festivals and a triple Perrier Award nominee at the Edinburgh Festival, Adam Hills is truly a world class comedian. Live In The Suburbs” is Adam’s first ever stand up comedy DVD, recorded live at the Cardinia Cultural Centre, in the outer Melbourne suburb of Pakenham. “Live In The Suburbs” delivers an hour and a bit of Adam’s best stand up material as well as a trip to the farmer's market and a catch up with the locals at Pakenham Upper.